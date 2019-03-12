- Multiple Reports: Bills to sign CB Kevin Johnson
- 'Siberia' fails in effort to nab Antonio Brown
- Phillips: 'If you want a college environment with people that love you, Buffalo is the place to be'
- Report: Bills re-sign DT Jordan Phillips to 1-year deal
- Beane says offseason is different this year knowing Bills have a QB they believe in
- CAPACCIO: Why Kyler Murray's height is good news for Bills
- Study shows Bills have some of most draft capital
- Bills re-sign linebacker Deon Lacey
- Report: Bills to have new turf installed for 2019
- Bills release TE Charles Clay
- The Sabres shutout streak hits 137:40 in a 2-0 loss.
- Housley: 'Our margin of error is very slim'
- From the Locker Room: Sabres-Avalanche
- Gamenight: Sabres, Avalanche scoreless in the first
- Sabres' Housley moves Mittelstadt to left wing
- Sabres' Bogosian and Sobotka return in Chicago
- The Sabres problems start at the bottom
- With the college season winding down, teams will be looking at college free agents
- With the Sabres season in free fall, what's next?
- From the Locker Room: Sabres-Oilers
On Air Now
Report: Bills to sign OL Jon Feliciano
March 12, 2019 - 7:42 pm
Categories:
The Bills are reportedly set to add yet another piece to their new-look offensive line. According to multiple reports, Buffalo intends to sign free agent guard Jon Feliciano, formerly of the Raiders.
The @Bills add to their O-line with former Raiders guard Jon Feliciano agreeing to a two-year deal. #BillsMafia— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 12, 2019
Feliciano would become the fourth offensive lineman added by Buffalo this offseason, joining Spencer Long, Mitch Morse, and Ty Nsekhe. A 4th round pick out of Miami in 2015, the 27-year-old Feliciano started four games for Oakland last season and has started eight in his career.
Comments ()