Report: Bills to sign OL Jon Feliciano

The Bills are reportedly set to add yet another piece to their new-look offensive line. According to multiple reports, Buffalo intends to sign free agent guard Jon Feliciano, formerly of the Raiders.

The @Bills add to their O-line with former Raiders guard Jon Feliciano agreeing to a two-year deal. #BillsMafia — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 12, 2019

Feliciano would become the fourth offensive lineman added by Buffalo this offseason, joining Spencer Long, Mitch Morse, and Ty Nsekhe. A 4th round pick out of Miami in 2015, the 27-year-old Feliciano started four games for Oakland last season and has started eight in his career.